The new year heralds a new era for Peakes Travel Elite, Shrewsbury’s only family run independent travel agency, as long term manager Claire Moore joins owner Frances Peake as a joint partner.

Frances Peake, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Claire is now a full partner in the business as we have worked together ever since she joined us in 2001 and this would seem to be a natural progression.

“I feel that the future of Peakes Travel is in safe hands as Claire has a wealth of experience in all aspects of the travel industry and has an award winning team of staff to back her up.

“Last year we were awarded the prestigious ‘Top 50’ title after being voted the best travel agency in Central England by a distinguished panel of national judges, and together, Claire and myself will continue to maintain the high standards we have always aspired to.”

Claire, added: “These are very exciting times within the travel industry as people are becoming more discerning and adventurous, with far flung places now becoming more easily available. I look forward to continuing to help provide fully independent advice and support to our customers, both old and new.

“Between us, the staff and I have visited most parts of the world and always use our personal travel experiences to help advise clients on all aspects of their own holidays.”

Peakes Travel Elite this year celebrates 25 years in business and an exciting and varied program of events is planned to promote this milestone, with the message being that Peakes Travel Elite is here to stay and moving into the future with confidence.