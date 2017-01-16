More headliners unveiled for Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2017

An exclusive performance that will reunite three of the UK’s finest singer songwriters in their first appearance together in more than 13 years has been announced as one of the closing acts of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival.

Tom Robinson (2,4,6,8 Motorway, War Baby, and a BBC 6 Music DJ), Steve Knightley (Show of Hands) and Martyn Joseph, will reform as the Faith, Folk and Anarchy trio that will be the final act on the festival’s main stage on August Bank Holiday Monday.

The group, which toured and recorded an album in 2002, haven’t performed together since a reunion show in 2004. Other new headliners that have been confirmed include Squeeze co-founder Chris Difford, Irish Music Award winning band Cara, and Jamie Smith’s Mabon.

Performers already confirmed include Loudon Wainwright III, Eric Bibb, former Bellowhead frontman Jon Boden, The Unthanks, Oysterband, The Young’uns, Le Vent Du Nord and Seth Lakeman, Andy Fairweather Low & the Low Riders featuring the Hi Riders Soul Review, Jim Moray’s Upcetera Ensemble, Sarah Jarosz, John Kirkpatrick, Skipinnish, Sam Carter, Joe Broughton’s Conservatoire Folk Ensemble, The Wilsons, The East Pointers, Sam Kelly and the Lost Boys, Coven (Lady Maisery, O’Hooley & Tidow, and Grace Petrie), Mick Ryan and Paul Downes, The Fitzgeralds, Daphne’s Flight, Chris While and Julie Matthews, Maz O’Connor, Alma, Greg Russell and Ciaran Algar, The Rheingans Sisters, Greg Russell (solo), Ragged Union, Moirai, Jimmy Aldridge & Sid Goldsmith, Mark Tchanz, Chris Quinn, Jamie Huddlestone, National Youth Folk Ensemble, Na-Mara, Wood, Wire and Words, and the Roaring Trowmen.

The event will also host the only 2017 festival appearance of Peter Bellamy’s groundbreaking folk opera The Transports featuring The Young’uns, Faustus, Nancy Kerr, Matthew Crampton, Greg Russell and Rachael McShane. Dance bands include Glorystrokes, Jabadaw, Steamchicken, Boldwood, Lasair and Contrasaurus.

This year’s festival runs from August 25 to 28 at the West Mid Showground in Berwick Road, Shrewsbury, and ticket sales are strong, with the tier 2 prices selling fast.

Festival Director Alan Surtees said: “We are delighted to have been able to entice Tom, Steve and Martyn back together for this one-off reunion – it’ll be the only chance anyone has to see them together in this format.With the current climate and state of the world it will be a timely reminder of the important role music plays in our social and political lives as well as being a cracking afternoon of entertainment. We’re very lucky to have them at our festival.”

Alan said ticket sales for the August festival are already surging ahead of last year’s figures.

“2016 was another sell out festival and it looks like people are booking early to make sure they don’t want to miss out. The line up is shaping up to make it another phenomenal year so we’ve advise anyone thinking of coming along to make sure they buy their tickets as soon as possible.”

The festival has four music stages, a dance tent and runs more than 100 workshops and dedicated children and youth programmes. There is onsite camping, a craft fair, real ale, wine and cocktail bars, and a food village.