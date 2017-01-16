Man has wrist broken during unprovoked assault in Bridgnorth

A man in his 50s suffered a broken wrist during an unprovoked assault in Bridgnorth.

It happened outside Tasty Chicken & Pizza in Bridge Street between 12.45am and 1.15am yesterday as the man was leaving the premises with his wife.

He was pushed in the chest by an unknown man and fell to the ground – causing him to break his right wrist. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The attacker is described as aged in his late 20s to early 30s with a bald head and round face.

Police officers are keen for anyone who saw the assault, who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously or who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 088 555 111 quoting incident 51S of January 15.