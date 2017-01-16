Jess Morgan to perform at The Hive Shrewsbury

Jess Morgan brings her unique sound to the Hive, Shrewsbury on Sunday 5 February as part of her ‘Edison Gloriette’ tour.

Following the soft release of her 4th album Edison Gloriette, Jess Morgan will commence her UK tour on February 1st. The album will be commercially released later on in the year on 14 April 2017.

Singer and Songwriter Jess Morgan will be bringing her stunning folk music and vocal talent to Shrewsbury with tracks from her new album, a tumbler of unfancied folk-roots music, with heart, passion and gusto.

The past 5 years have seen Jess cement her place in the burgeoning folk, roots and Americana scene throughout the UK and Europe. Her music has attracted the ears of BBC Radio 2, BBC 6 Music, Uncut, The Telegraph, The Guardian, R2 and Folk Radio UK, to name a few.

The Norwich-based singer-songwriter recorded tracks for the new album ‘Edison Gloriette’ in Norway. Jess returned to Bergen, Norway to team-up with collaborators from her 2010 debut, producer HP Gunderson and producer and studio engineer Daniel Birkeland. She wanted to record slowly and meaningfully following a mad 5 years of touring and rapid releases.

For Jess two weeks in a quiet cabin, alongside a fjord on the outskirts of Bergen was just the right change of pace. “We recorded against the most incredible backdrop taking breaks for walks, drinking beer at the water’s edge” she explained.

Back in the UK Jess brought on friends Stephen MacLachlan – to work on percussion – and Ben Savage and Hannah Sanders to record backing vocals. Noel Dashwood also joined the ‘Edison Gloriette’ dream-team to add some soulful dobro solos to ‘Red Rubies’, the true story of an unusual bird eating man, and ‘Still In Fashion’ which Jess describes as being about, ‘the fear of tomorrow that casts a long shadow over today’.

Jess’ songs are acutely observed tales of life, love, people and places. Album opener ‘Longest Arm’ is a snapshot of an encounter between a man and a waitress and the feelings stirred in their shared moment. Rousing track ‘Hymn In The Morning’ is about priorities changing as you get older,

“I started writing this song in the wake of one of those mornings where you haul yourself out of bed and feel like you just can’t do nights out like you used to! I imagined the story set in the small hours, spending the morning in bed, shaking off the night with someone you love”. Jess said.

New album ‘Edison Gloriette’ follows on from Jess’ 2010 debut ‘All Swell’, 2012’s ‘Aye Me’ and her highly acclaimed 2014 release ‘Langa Langa’. In summer 2015 Jess released ‘The Bournemouth EP’ which sold-out its limited edition run in less than 24 hours.

Jess Morgan ‘Edison Gloriette’ UK Tour 2017

Sunday 5th Feb – The Hive, 5 Belmont, Shrewsbury, SY1 1TE