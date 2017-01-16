Former Shrewsbury Town loanee re-joins Tranmere Rovers

Micky Mellon’s Tranmere Rovers have swooped for former Shrewsbury Town loanee James Wallace; following his release by Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old who has signed an 18-month deal, is well known to Micky Mellon having featured eight times under him at Salop last season.

Wallace made a total of 11 appearances for Town across two spells. He initially joined in 2011 on-loan from Premier League club Everton, but was sent off just 25 minutes into his debut against Dagenham and Redbridge.

The Liverpudlian suffered numerous injuries whilst at the Greenhous Meadow, which prevented him from making an impact at the club.

He began his career at Everton, but was limited to featuring in cup competitions. Wallace went on to have loan spells at Bury, Stockport, Stevenage, and Tranmere, before signing for the latter on a permanent deal.

After a two-year spell at Prenton Park, he played 14 times for Sheffield United. Whilst at the Blades, Wallace returned for another loan at Tranmere.

He has scored seven times in 110 career appearances to date.

Micky Mellon has expressed his delight, at once again linking up with the midfielder.

He told Wirral Globe: “I’m delighted to have James with us here because he is a top footballer who has great ability.

“He has great composure on the ball and helps give us control of games from the midfield.

“We are continually trying to improve and I believe that adding James’ quality to our squad will certainly do that.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback