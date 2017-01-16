Driver arrested after car collides with house in Market Drayton

A driver has been arrested after a car collided with a house in Market Drayton this afternoon.

The scene of the incident on Shropshire Street in Market Drayton. Photo: @MDraytonCops
The incident happened on Shropshire Street when the car left the road and collided with the front of the property.

The driver of the car failed a breath test carried out by police officers following the collision.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Market Drayton and Wellington following concerns for the safety of the building.

