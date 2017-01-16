Driver arrested after car collides with house in Market Drayton

A driver has been arrested after a car collided with a house in Market Drayton this afternoon.
The incident happened on Shropshire Street when the car left the road and collided with the front of the property.
The driver of the car failed a breath test carried out by police officers following the collision.
Three fire appliances were mobilised from Market Drayton and Wellington following concerns for the safety of the building.
Wondering what's going on in Shropshire Street? here's what..Car v House. House lost. Driver arrested for failing breath test. pic.twitter.com/v7jZo7VfuO
— Market Drayton SNT (@MDraytonCops) January 16, 2017