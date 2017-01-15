Shrewsbury Town boss delighted with Freddie Ladapo

Paul Hurst was full of praise for Crystal Palace loanee Freddie Ladapo after he netted the game’s only goal in yesterday’s victory against Bradford City.

The 23-year-old pounced to turn the ball home, after Colin Doyle blocked Louis Dodds’ shot.

Shrewsbury earned a vital three points against promotion-chasing Bradford City, but still dropped into the bottom four, due to Bury’s emphatic 5-1 win against Peterborough.

Paul Hurst was pleased with Freddie Ladapo’s performance, but admits there are aspects of his game that he can improve.

He told www.shrewsburytown.com: “He worked tirelessly and occupied the centre-backs. We pushed Louis (Dodds) higher up today (yesterday) to try and give him a bit of help.

“He’s got his name on the scoresheet which will do his confidence great, some things he does really well, and with some things he still has to improve.”

Hurst was also pleased with the impact of fellow new signing Alex Rodman.

He added: “Barring one or two little clearances, I thought he was outstanding. I think they’ve (new signings) shown they’re up for the fight, that they want to play for this team.”

Shrewsbury were dealt a blow with influential duo Adam El-Abd and Louis Dodds having to leave the field because of injury.

On this Hurst said: “Adam was feeling his groin, he felt that if he had to go flat out that it would have gone completely, so you don’t want a player out there that has that sort of doubt in his mind.

“Louis (Dodds) felt his calf, I don’t know if that’s a result of the training pitches getting a lot heavier.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback