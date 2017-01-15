Firefighters tackle house fire in Broseley

Firefighters tackled a house fire in Benthall Lane, Broseley yesterday afternoon.

The fire broke out at just before 4pm in a detached two-storey property and involved the ground and first floor.

Firefighters from Much Wenlock, Telford and Tweedale used breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets and a covering jet to put out the blaze.

West Mercia Police closed the nearby road and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

The fire took around 50 minutes to put out.

Fire investigation officers are looking into the cause of the fire.