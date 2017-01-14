Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Bradford City

Shrewsbury secure a priceless victory against promotion-chasing Bradford City; with Freddie Ladapo scoring the game’s only goal.

The Crystal Palace loanee scored his first goal in a Salop shirt, to give Shrewsbury the lead four minutes before the break.

Paul Hurst’s side managed to hold onto the lead, as Shrewsbury seal a vital win in their quest for League One survival.

Shrewsbury named the same side that drew 1-1 with Swindon last weekend. Kaiman Anderson, who was recalled from his loan spell at Halesowen, took a rare place on the bench.

Bradford City began the match on the front foot. Former Coventry winger Mark Marshall was causing a headache for Salop’s backline, without really finding a cutting edge.

But Shrewsbury began to seize the initiative. Louis Dodds and Freddie Ladapo combined superbly on the edge of the box, before the latter bore down on goal. Ex Birmingham City keeper Colin Doyle read the situation and produced a fine save.

On the other hand, Shrewsbury were not having everything their own way. Captain Adam El-Abd was forced to leave the pitch after sustaining an injury in the 36th minute.

Four minutes before the break, Shrewsbury took a surprise lead against the former Premier League club.

A quick counter attack saw Louis Dodds take control of proceedings. His strike was blocked by Colin Doyle, but Freddie Ladapo was alive to the rebound and tucked the chance away from close range.

Shrewsbury were dealt a further blow on the hour mark, when Louis Dodds was withdrawn through injury.

Stuart McCall’s side were reduced to carving out chances from free-kicks, but neither Mark Marshall nor Tony McMahon could trouble Jayson Leutwiler.

Salop came close to doubling their lead thanks to the perseverance of Freddie Ladapo. The ex Oldham loanee chased a lost cause, before hooking the ball into the box. Substitute Shaun Whalley could only nod wide.

Bradford City dominated possession, but they couldn’t locate an equaliser as Shrewsbury held on to seal a vital three points.

Salop face the proverbial “six pointer” when they welcome Oldham Athletic next weekend. Bradford visit Cheltenham on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy third round – before welcoming Millwall in the league next weekend.

Despite winning Shrewsbury drop back into the relegation zone. Bradford remain 4th.

Attendance: 5,590 (924 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 3. Sadler, 24. El-Abd (36), 2. Riley, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman (93), 8. Ogogo, 10. Dodds (60), 19. Ladapo

Subs: 7. Whalley (60), 11. O’Brien (36), 15. Smith (93), 21. Halstead, 30. Jones, 32. Anderson, 37. Barnett

Subs Not Used: 21. Halstead, 30. Jones, 32. Anderson, 37. Barnett

Bradford City: (4-4-2)

1. Doyle, 3. Meredith (91), 6. Vincelot, 29. McMahon, 22. Knight-Percival, 4. Law, 14. Cullen, 7. Marshall, 8. Dieng (76), 19. Jones, 11. Hiwula (67)

Subs: 2. Darby, 9. Hanson (67), 12. Sattelmaier, 18. Gilliead (76), 23. McArdle (91), 24. Devine, 26. Kilgallon

Subs Not Used: 2.Darby, 12. Sattelmaier, 24. Devine, 26. Kilgallon

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 2 – 1 Oxford

Bolton 1 – 2 Swindon

Bury 5 – 1 Peterborough

Charlton 0 – 0 Millwall

Chesterfield 1 – 0 Coventry

Fleetwood 3 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Northampton 1 – 2 Scunthorpe

Oldham 1 – 0 Gillingham

Port Vale P – P MK Dons (frozen pitch)

Southend 2 – 1 Rochdale

Walsall 4 – 1 Sheffield United

Report by: Ryan Hillback