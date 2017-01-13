Woman assaulted on doorstep of her home in Leegomery

A woman in her 50s suffered facial injuries during an assault which took place on the doorstep of her home in Leegomery.

The victim was at home in Cheltenham Court when a man knocked the door sometime between 4pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday 4 January.

After a short conversation – during which the man asked the victim if she wanted to buy some meat – the suspect is reported to have struck the victim in the face.

The man is described as around 5ft 8in tall with short army-style mousey brown hair and a teardrop tattoo below his left eye. He was believed to be of eastern European appearance and wearing a blue and grey tracksuit.

Officers are keen for anyone who saw the assault, who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously, or who was in the area at the time of the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously quoting incident number 537S of January 4.