The West Midlands Valentine’s Book Signing & 1940’s Ball comes to Telford

It’s a New Year for new experiences, so why not make The West Midlands Valentine’s Book Signing & 1940’s Ball one of them!

Ever fancied having a book signed by the actual author or getting one signed to someone special? Well, here is your chance. Saturday 4 February is set to be a day filled with books, romance, laughter and live 1940’s style music, all thanks to The West Midlands Valentine’s Book Signing & 1940’s Ball, held at Casey’s Cordingley Hall, Telford.

With over 25 confirmed authors covering genres such as romance, chick-lit, erotica, young adult, horror, and children’s fiction, there is sure to be something here for you or your loved one, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Or at least something to occupy the kids with.

When the doors close to the signing at 4.30pm we will be reopening them at 7.30pm for our 1940’s swing ball, where The Vintage Vocalist will take to the stage and take us back in time with classics from The Andrew Sisters, Vera Lynn, Anne Shelton, and many more. (1940’s dress is very much encouraged but not essential).

All proceeds made are being donated to ‘Help For Heros‘

So, why not come and mingle with the authors and get those books signed before joining them for a swing around the dancefloor?

– Tickets to the signing will be available on the door

– Children under 16 years of age enter the signing for FREE, but must be accompanied by a paying adult at all times.

– Tickets to the ball will NOT be available on the day and need to be pre-ordered before January 27th – All attendees to the ball must be over the age of 18 years. Please visit our website for more information – www.westmidsvalentinesbooksigningball.wordpress.com

Event Address: Casey’s, Cordingley Hall, Wellington Road, Telford, TF2 8JS.

More Information

Visit: – www.westmidsvalentinesbooksigningball.wordpress.com

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/westmidsvalentinesbooksigning/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/WMVBSAB

Ticket Link – https://westmidsvalentinesbooksigningball.wordpress.com/tickets/