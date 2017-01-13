Tigers target points in weekend test

Tigers coach Tom Watkins won’t be looking for a flurry of goals when his side takes on Bracknell Bees and Basingstoke Bison this weekend.

Telford are top of English Premier League with a seven point lead over Milton Keynes, having also scored more goals by some distance.

But with the Tigers facing two sides with vastly different defensive records on Saturday and Sunday, Watkins would be happy to see his men win by narrow margins.

He said: “At this point of the season, every team is playing for something and we have two very different games over the weekend.

“We have our own agenda and it means we have to turn up every night and play hard. That takes its toll, both physically and mentally.

“If we keep doing what we do the same way every night, we give ourselves a good chance to win and that is always important.

“It’s not all about scoring goals. It is about getting ahead and staying there. If you score, then great, but I would be happy with a one-nil win or a two-one win.”

That consistency from Telford has seen them lose just twice since the middle of November, despite a string of player departures.

And Watkins, who still has GB star Jonathan Weaver out injured, is likely to resist the temptation to dip into the transfer market.

He added: “I like the team we have here and there’s a good balance in the squad. If we can get Weaves back and keep him injury free, then we’ve got a very good side.

“But when guys are missing or hurt, then of course the others need to step up and make things happen.

“It’s something from the experience in the dressing room that players have seen before and they know what it takes.

“It’s also good that we’ve got some young guys who are starting to learn and learn how to win.”

The Tigers travel to face Bracknell Bees on Saturday, before Sunday’s visit of Basingstoke Bison to Telford Ice Rink at 6pm.