The perfect weather for a Hot Spiced Back, Neck and Shoulder massage

When the Shropshire weather gets a little chilly, then the idea of a Hot Spiced Back, Neck and Shoulder massage sounds heavenly!

It was a cold winters day and temperatures in Shropshire had plummeted down after a rather mild Winter. So when Albrighton Hall Hotel and Spa, Shrewsbury suggested that we try their Hot Spiced Back, Neck and Shoulder massage at The Orchid Rooms at Inspiration Leisure and Spa, it didn’t take much thought to accept!

Martin from shropshirelive.com was to get a perfect relaxing and warming start to the new year, using essential spice oils that are heated up and applied to the skin.

Massage was once considered a female health and beauty regimen, but the balance has changed somewhat and although still hugely popular with women, more men are discovering its huge health benefits, not only for the body, but also the mind.

Massage can be the perfect way to de-stress from the woes of everyday life and a tonic for the body. If you rub your fingers firmly around the top of your shoulders and neck you may feel what is described as knots, bubbles or nodules. These formations are naturally formed and are often accompanied with stiff movements of the neck or shoulders, can ache or even be painful on movement. If your job involves a lot of sitting down or lifting then you are more likely to find these knots in your shoulders, upper and lower back. Although there is some disagreement in the science world of what exactly these are or what causes them – they are considered to be an area where the muscles have tightened and bunch together and the ideal resting place for toxins, basically a modern day nuisance.

Although there are plenty of ways to try and dispel these knots at home, a massage by a qualified therapist can do wonders!

The element of adding hot spiced oil helps to relax and bring a comforting warm feeling to the back, helping the therapist massage out the nodules, while pushing any toxins towards the bodies lymph nodes so they can be naturally removed from the body. You will be told to drink plenty of water before and after a treatment to help this process.

Read how Martin got on with his Hot Spiced, Back, Neck and Shoulder massage:

I had been looking forward to this, even as I left my car on arriving at Albrighton Hall Hotel and Spa, I made and aching sound out loud as I left my car seat. This subconscious sound is something you may be familiar with yourself when bending down or getting up, you know you’re getting older when you start making odd sounds when flexing!

Rebecca, my therapist greeted me with a beaming smile and firstly went through an assessment to check what elements I had and any allergies. The therapy room was warm and nicely lit and after a brief chat, Rebecca left the room for me to get changed. A robe and slippers is supplied or if you prefer you can just remove your top half, once ready I lay down onto the therapy bed and covered up myself with the towels supplied.

Rebecca returned and asked if I was comfortable, the top of the therapy bed has a hole to place your head in, this lets you lie completely flat, admittedly this seemed slightly odd at first staring at the floor, but was very comfortable and relaxing. The therapist then applied the heated massage oil to my back. It was instantly relaxing and warming.

This treatment focuses solely on releasing tension in the back, shoulders and neck and Rebecca knew straight away where I felt most tense, applying a firm pressure with her fingers and hands, which suited me but she did ask if this was a comfortable pressure. This is intended to be a powerful deep-tissue massage that helps to rid those knots and disperse any aches and pains, so a firm pressure is essential.

Some people may choose to close their eyes and stay silent during the massage or if you prefer converse with the therapist. Not one for being silent, I chatted away with Rebecca while occasionally interrupting with a soothing Oooooo or aaaaaahhh, as I felt my back and shoulders ease from the months of tension.

Rebecca, clearly loves her job, she told me how she enjoys helping people relax, removing their aches and pains and enjoys seeing the before and after effects on clients.

She also told me how after many years of being a therapist, she still attends courses to keep up to date with the latest techniques and therapies.

Like many people, I often get lower back pain and I was asked if I would like this area to be concentrated on, it was clear to the therapist my job involves a lot of sitting down which clearly had taken its toll on my lower back. The oil smelt amazing and was pleasantly relaxing, it contained essential oils including Frankincense. I was asked to move my arms into different positions which enabled the therapist to get deep into my shoulder blades. She also worked intensively on my shoulders and neck and the base of my head. It was at this point I could literally feel tingling across my whole body, like endorphins being released and a feeling of complete relaxation and wellness.

After the main massage, a cooling cream was applied to my back, neck and shoulders, this was pleasant as it felt refreshing, as if my back was being powered up again!

Rebecca left the room for me to relax for a while and get dressed, I did feel a little lightheaded after getting up, so it is important that you take your time when getting up after a therapy.

The Hot Spiced Back, Neck and Shoulder massage is just one of several treatments on offer, you could opt for a Hot Stone massage, using hot basalt stones, Full Body massage, Aromatherapy massage or Scalp or Indian Head massage.

One thing is for sure, I made no sounds after as I leaped in and out of my car the rest of the day, with what felt like a new back and shoulders!

Martin Childs is Business Partner of shropshirelive.com – the treatment was offered complimentary.