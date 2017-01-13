Pedestrian receives trauma care following collision in Telford

A man needed trauma care from ambulance staff during rush hour last night after he was injured in collision.

The collision involving a car and a pedestrian happened at the junction of Court Street and Parkway in Madeley, Telford at 5.15pm.

It is understood the car – a blue Chevrolet Kalos – was travelling through the traffic lights at the crossroads when it was in collision with the man.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, sustained a nasty wound to his head and a serious leg injury in the collision. Ambulance staff and the doctor worked as a team to provide trauma care to the man to stabilise his injuries. He was given pain relief before being immobilised with a leg splint and placed onto a scoop stretcher before being taken by land ambulance on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was suffering from the effects of shock. She was given treatment and reassurance on scene before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital as a precaution.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic area support officer and the air crew and MERIT trauma doctor from the Midlands Air Ambulance base in Cosford attended the scene by response car.

Police officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been within the area at the time of the incident. They would also like anyone who saw the car and the manner in which it was being driven before the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 456S of January 12.