McDonald’s in Shrewsbury town centre is set to close next month.

The restaurant which has long been a firm favourite of fast food lovers in the town is set to close on Saturday 25 February. The Pride Hill McDonald’s is the oldest building in the world to house a McDonald’s Restaurant.

Staff are being offered jobs at the town’s two other restaurants at Meole Brace and Battlefield.

It is understood the current lease on the building is not being renewed.