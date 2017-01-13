Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Bradford City

Shrewsbury face promotion chasing Bradford City at Greenhous Meadow this Saturday.

Bradford City make the trip to Shrewsbury in fourth position and Stuart McCall’s men are desperate for three points here. Town are looking to pick up their first win in four games.

The Bradford match is the first of two back-to-back home games for Shrewsbury which also sees Oldham head to Greenhous Meadow next Saturday.

Shrewsbury were last in league action on Saturday when they took on fellow strugglers Swindon Town in a 1-1 draw.

Speaking to shrewsburytown.com, Paul Hurst said: “A lot of people will say the Oldham game is the big one, but I’ve said many times already – every game’s important because it’s a chance to pick up points.

“We’ve got to do everything we can against a Bradford side that are doing well, and have some very good players. So it will be a tough ask, but the big thing for me is that we put in a performance better than the last time we were at home.

“We have to concentrate on putting out what we think is the best team for the weekend and try to cause Bradford some problems.”

Ruled out of Saturday’s game are Jack Grimmer, Olly Lancashire and Ajay Leitch-Smith who are all suffering from injuries.

Ryan McGivern has returned to training after a shoulder injury but boss Paul Hurst will wait to assess any reaction.

However the team will have Aristote Nsiala available for selection after his red card was overturned by the FA.