Automotive parts supplier to create jobs at new UK base in Telford

Automotive parts supplier Polytec Group is to create new jobs when it builds an additional manufacturing site at the T54 technology park in Telford.

The new facility will be constructed over three phases. The first phase will create as many as 100 jobs at Plots Two and Three of T54 at Junction 4 of the M54.

It is a direct result of the Land Deal between the Homes and Communities Agency and Telford & Wrekin Council, secured as part of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership’s Growth Deal.

The Austrian firm is a leading developer and manufacturer of high quality plastic parts, a full service provider in the field of injection moulding and a specialist in fibre-reinforced plastics supply.

Their UK base is currently at Bromyard in Herefordshire. However Polytec have won several major new contracts with a number of vehicle manufacturers which they cannot service from their current facility.

Polytec’s plans incorporate three stages of development starting with the new paint plant and assembly hall then progressing to manufacturing facility and finally an additional assembly hall. Detailed planning permission for the site has already been submitted.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Telford & Wrekin Council leader, said: “This is fantastic news for the borough and is another victory for our business winning and business supporting approach.

“The investment into strategic improvements both through our £50m Growth fund and Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) funding has been critical in enabling this development to come forward.”

“This builds on last year’s announcement of Magna International’s plans to build their aluminium casting facility at T54.

“I confidently expect that there will be more positive news for Telford as a result of the Land Deal with the Homes and Communities Agency in the coming months.”

Karl Tupling, the HCA’s General Manager for the Midlands, said: “The Telford Land Deal offers Telford & Wrekin Council the opportunity to take responsibility for the marketing and disposal of remaining HCA land holdings.

“Alongside our recent land sale to Magna Cosma Castings, Polytec’s proposed investment has the potential to bring significant jobs to Telford and fits squarely with the local strategy to encourage automotive supply chain growth.

“New skilled jobs means increased demand for housing and the HCA is also working closely with Telford & Wrekin Council to develop significant housing through schemes such as Lawley and Lightmoor.”

A spokesman for Polytec said: “We are very excited about this investment as it will allow us to both increase our capacity and introduce the latest technologies specifically in the painting process.”

The land deal will see a percentage of receipts generated from the sale of HCA land in Telford go to the Marches LEP’s new Marches Investment Fund – which will support growth projects in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.