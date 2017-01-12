Witnesses sought following assault at Shrewsbury nightclub

Police officers investigating an assault which happened at a Shrewsbury nightclub last month are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened between 2.30am and 3.30am on Thursday 22 December at The Buttermarket on Howards Bank.

A 20-year-old man was punched in the face during an altercation in the cellars section of the club and suffered a broken jaw as a result.

The offender is described as an Asian male in his early 20s, slim build, about 5ft 9ins tall with a thin chin-strap style beard and was wearing a dark coloured snap back baseball cap, camo style patterned zip up jacket and dark jeans.

He was with two other Asian males of a similar age but of stockier build, both with dark hair and one was wearing a dark top with white writing on the front. They all had Birmingham accents.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the nightclub at the time or has any information which would help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org quoting incident 76S of 22 December.