Nathan Rous PR signs deal with Merrythought

A leading national PR agency based in Shropshire has today announced a new contract to handle the UK and global PR for Britain’s only remaining luxury teddy bear manufacturer.

Also based in Shropshire, Merrythought has been creating personalised, traditional and limited edition hand-crafted teddy bears since 1930 from its factory in the historic town of Ironbridge.

The partnership with Nathan Rous PR will focus on promoting and re-energising Merrythought’s brand throughout Britain and overseas, building on its distinguished heritage and reputation for exquisite craftsmanship.

Merrythought supply bears to a number of luxury brands including Fortnum & Mason and Harrods, claimed the Red Ribbon Award for Longevity and was an official licensee for London 2012 Olympic Games.

Run by three sisters, the company also has a huge following in Japan and its enduring classic collection is sold at exclusive independent outlets across the country.

Nathan Rous, director, described the Merrythought contract as a “perfect fit” for the agency which represents a number of companies specialising in luxury and bespoke products.

The company has also worked with globally-recognised brands in the children’s sector including Royal favourite Dragons of Walton Street, bronze cast manufacturers Wrightson & Platt and maternity label 9 London.

“We are thrilled to announce this new contract for 2017 and very much looking forward to what will be an exciting partnership with such a quintessentially British brand,” said Nathan.

“Merrythought is not only a highly sought after name nationally but is one of Shropshire’s very cherished treasures so we are delighted to be tasked with ensuring the brand is firmly on the map both in this country and overseas.”

NPR also celebrated a record-breaking year in 2016 securing £10million worth of publicity for clients including £800,000 in less than a week for Christmas tree suppliers Pines & Needles.

Nathan said his team had a very busy few days after Prince Harry and his new girlfriend Meghan Markle visited the Pines & Needles London store in Battersea Park to buy their tree.

“We had 128 pieces of coverage in 48 hours following Prince Harry’s visit to Pines & Needles, so it was all hands to the pump.

“Thankfully we have an outside agency to collate the value and reach of all the coverage. We feel it is an invaluable tool and one which works well for clients so they can see what they getting and how it is working for them.”