MP says closure of Budgens shows Ludlow does not need another supermarket

Philip Dunne MP has said the closure of Budgens supermarket in Ludlow shows the town does not need another supermarket.

Budgens took over the store from Midlands Cooperative in May 2016, but is now set to close.

Proposals for a new supermarket, on the edge of Ludlow at Rocks Green, have been opposed by many local traders and the campaign group Love Ludlow. The planning application is due to be considered by the South Planning Committee soon.

Mr Dunne said: “It is very disappointing Budgens is due to close, so soon after taking on the store from the Co-Op. I understand Budgens are trying to redeploy staff if possible.

“This is regrettably hard proof that retail demand in Ludlow has struggled to sustain existing supermarkets, let alone to support another and larger new one. Adding an extra supermarket, on the edge of town, has the potential to undermine further Ludlow’s town centre trade.

“We have seen just this happen a few years ago down the A49 in Leominster. I hope those on the planning committee will properly consider this latest supermarket closure in Ludlow when deciding whether to approve or reject this speculative application for a new supermarket at Rocks Green.”