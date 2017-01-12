Morris Property creates new role to support business growth

Leading Shrewsbury construction company Morris Property has appointed Jason Postans to the newly created post of Buyer to support its business growth.

He is responsible for the procurement of all materials and plant for the company’s construction projects and assisting with preparing tenders and placing subcontracts orders.

Jason, aged 29, has extensive experience in the industry. He has worked in construction since he was 18, including the last four years as lead buyer at a construction company in Leominster. He was previously at Shropshire Building Supplies and spent six years in Scotland with an independent builders merchants.

Shrewsbury-born Jason said: “The Buyer’s role was created to facilitate and assist with the growing workload. Joining such a well-established and respected Shrewsbury based company and having the opportunity to use my skills here to make a difference is a great opportunity.”

The company’s current construction projects include the Beaufort Ridge housing development on The Mount, extension works at sister company Morris Care’s Oldbury Grange nursing home in Bridgnorth, plus the development of industrial units at Vanguard Way in Shrewsbury and at Hortonwood West in Telford.