Man stabbed whilst walking in Woodside area of Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed with a bladed weapon in the Woodside area of Telford last night.

The 20 year-old victim was walking on Warrensway between 8.30pm and 8.45pm, when he was approached and assaulted by two unknown males.

The victim sustained two wounds to his back and one on his left thigh, believed to have been caused by a bladed object. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The offenders were believed to be wearing black clothing.

Detective Sergeant Danielle Logan said: “We are currently working to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and would like to reassure the public that we do not believe there is a threat to the wider community.

“Additional patrols have been put in place and officers are following a number of leads. However, we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 0689S of 11 January 2017.

“Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.”