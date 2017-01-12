Inquest opened into potential treasure found within a piano in Shropshire

An inquest was opened today by H.M. Senior Coroner, Mr. John Ellery at Shrewsbury Coroner’s Court, in relation to a substantial find of potential treasure recently discovered within a piano in South West Shropshire.

The find was swiftly reported by the new owners of the piano and was deposited at Ludlow Museum Resource Centre / Shropshire Museums before Christmas. The coroner commends all parties who have to date provided him with valuable information and co-operation in this case.

The finds are highly unusual in nature being substantially made of gold and appear to have been deliberately hidden within the last 110 years. An inquest has been opened to determine whether the hoard qualifies as Treasure under the terms defined by the Treasure Act (1996).

The inquest will be resumed and concluded at the Shrewsbury Coroner’s Court on the 16 March 2017.

Anyone with any information about the original owners of the piano and/or of the potential treasure, their heirs or successors, should provide this in writing to Mr. Ellery at the Coroner’s Office for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin at the Shirehall, Abbey Foregate Shrewsbury SY2 6ND.

The Coroner will require evidence about the nature of the find (i.e. what it comprises); how, when, where and why the find was concealed and evidence upon which they can be sure of the ownership by any potential claimant.

All other enquiries regarding the case should be made in the first instance to Peter Reavill, Finds Liaison Officer for Shropshire and Herefordshire, British Museum’s Portable Antiquities Scheme. c/o Ludlow Museum Resource Centre, 7-9 Parkway, Ludlow Shropshire SY8 2PG Tel: 01743 254748 Email: peter.reavill@shrophire.gov.uk.

There is no penalty for mistaken claims made in good faith but any false claims may be reported to the police for consideration of any offences disclosed.