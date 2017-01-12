Excalibur Martial Arts celebrates grading success

Bridgnorth’s taekwondo club, Excalibur Martial Arts, is celebrating more success from the last GTI colour belt grading with all participating students promoted to their next grade by Taekwondo World Champion and 7th Degree Black Belt, Master Tony Sewell, who travelled from Derby to conduct the grading.

Students performed patterns, linework, self defence drills, sparring and power tests (either against a kick shield, BOB or breaking board).

Seamus McGinley, Excalibur’s Chief Instructor praised all the students, “All the groups performed fantastically today, the students showed confidence and technical excellence throughout the grading, they’ve worked really hard to achieve this standard.”

Meanwhile, at the the GTI British Open Tournament in Cheltenham, McGinley led the way for his students, bagging Bronze in the Men’s Black Belt Veterans Heavy Weight Sparring division, following an 8 year break from the competitive side of Taekwondo tournaments.

Lauren Hayward showed great determination and perseverance to win Silver for her division in Girls Green Belt Sparring, after a tough match and a bloodied nose! There were also great performances from Karl Thompson and Connor, Erin and Reilly McGinley on the day in patterns and sparring, supported by Assistant Instructor, John Bradley.

McGinley said, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our brilliant Assistant Instructors, the wonderful students and their families for supporting us. It’s a real privilege to be part of our active, inclusive and friendly Excalibur family.”