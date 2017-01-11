Telford cleaning company to host open event

The mother and daughter duo behind a Telford cleaning company are throwing open their doors to give others an insight into their business.

Marie and Nikki McCreadie, who run MR Cleaning Supplies, are also hoping to raise money for Kidney Research UK during their event on Friday, January 20.

Running from 12.30pm to 2.30pm at their base in Unit G8, Courtworks Industrial Estate, Bridgnorth Road, the event will showcase their new trade counter which sells cleaning equipment, chemicals and machinery.

Demonstrations of their products are set to run throughout the afternoon – with opportunities to network with other local businesses.

As part of the open day MR Cleaning Supplies will be running a raffle in aid of Kidney Research UK with guests able to make a donation to the charity and will be given a raffle ticket to win a prize.

Guests are also in with a chance of winning a bottle of wine simply by leaving their business card with the team.

Managing director Marie McCreadie said: “We’re very proud to show off our new trade counter and hope to see plenty of visitors coming through the door on the day – especially as the more people who attend, the more money we can raise for Kidney Research UK.”