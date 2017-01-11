Shropshire care company on the move

A Shropshire care company is on the move to new premises after 10 years at its current base.

The move will see Sentinel Care Services move from 13 Stafford Park, Telford, to Radford House, also on Stafford Park, at the end of January.

Bosses say the new 12,000sq ft office will offer a more effective office environment for staff training and meetings and enable the company to grow as it commits itself to providing the best possible care for its clients.

Director Steve Harris said: “Our current base has served us well, but the new offices will give us more flexibility to ensure we can continue to provide the best possible service for our customers.

“Things are improving and developing all the time and it’s vital to keep up with the very best technology in order for us to do the job as effectively and as sensitively as possible.

“The move will also allow us to keep up to speed with staff training facilities and improve our back-office functions to make us even more effective at a challenging time in the care industry.”

Mr Harris added: “We are proud that we continue to provide the highest standard of dedicated, flexible domiciliary care to our clients tailored to their specific needs and we need the appropriate base where we can fulfil those obligations in the best, most efficient manner.

“Installing the best in communication needs is also a priority for us and with our new site comes the very latest equipment in that area.”

Sentinel Care Services is run by Steve and Sally Harris who have more than 20 years experience in the industry and the couple see this move as the next step in keeping the company at the forefront of care.