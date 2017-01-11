Shrewsbury Town win Aristote Nsiala red card appeal

Shrewsbury Town have successfully appealed the red card given to Aristote Nsiala in the 1-1 draw against Swindon Town.

The former Hartlepool and Grimsby defender was sent-off 53 minutes into his Salop debut, after fouling Luke Norris inside the box.

Josh Goddard dispatched the resulting penalty, but a Mat Sadler goal ensured Town left the County Ground with a point.

Shrewsbury have received a total of eight red cards this season; and their poor disciplinary record has seen the FA invite Paul Hurst to a meeting.

But Aristote Nsiala will not receive a four-game ban, and is therefore available for Shrewsbury’s home match against Bradford City on Saturday.

Manager Paul Hurst is delighted with the decision.

He told BBC Radio Shropshire: “I’m pleased for myself and the club and I’m particularly pleased for Toto.

“He was delighted when the message was passed on. It would have been a long training time with no game to look forward to when you’ve just arrived at a club.

“It’s not easy being a referee, but I genuinely thought he got the ball at the time. When we looked at it, the footage was clear and I’m really pleased that the (FA) panel came to the same conclusion.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback