Police investigate suspected arson in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses to a suspected arson in Brookside.

A person or persons unknown are believed to have set alight the contents of a large bin store, which was located close to a large block of flats in Beaconsfield, Brookside, Telford sometime between 6.30pm and 6.40pm yesterday.

The blaze was quickly contained and no injuries were reported.

Investigations into the fire are currently ongoing but officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 590S of January 10.