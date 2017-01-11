‘Intrepid’ Rotarians take part in beard shave for Parkinson’s UK

Tony Cook and Peter Love of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club grew their beards for several months to raise money for Parkinson’s UK, the support and research charity into Parkinson’s disease.

The Rotarian’s arranged to have their latest beard shave at the Lord Hill Hotel under the watchful eye of fellow Rotarians and other guests as they went under the clippers of professional hairdressers Charlotte and Mckailah of Risdon Barbers, Market Hall, Shrewsbury, who volunteered their kind support.

The pair of Rotarians are no strangers to growing their beards, having done so for the last four years and as a result have raised a few thousand pounds for charity.

Charlotte, hairdresser, said: “For the past four years we have been a part of this wonderful event. Seeing them raise money for such great charities, this year being Parkinson’s UK. It is a great pleasure to help and be a part of this every year.

“Well done to Peter for his recurring efforts every year and allowing us at Risdons barbers to be a part of it.”

Tony said: “We take pride in growing our beards to perform as Santa at the many pre-Christmas Rotary fundraising activities such as the switch on of Shrewsbury’s Christmas lights as well as sleigh runs around many of the town’s streets and local villages.

“I am most grateful to the people of Shawbury in particular for sponsoring me in support of Parkinson’s UK.”

Said Peter: “In addition to raising money for Parkinson’s UK, we have received many good luck messages for the shave. In these cold temperatures we have been glad of the extra insulation.

“Tony and I will now have to get used to covering our beardless faces with a scarf to keep out the cold.”

He too thanked all his generous sponsors for their ‘marvellous effort,’ including the Rotary Club of Walsall as well as his own club Shrewsbury Severn, adding that he was confident his final contribution to Parkinson’s UK would be several hundred pounds.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club President Donald Thompson said: “I think this is a marvellous charity well worthy of support and I am so pleased that Tony and Peter have chosen to support Parkinson’s UK.

“Jointly, they hope to raise several hundred pounds for Parkinson’s which is a great achievement and the club applauds them.”

Sarah Wakeman, Parkinson’s UK Regional Fundraiser said: “As the UK’s Parkinson’s support and research charity we’re leading the work to find a cure, and we’re closer than ever. But our work is dependent on donations.

“The funds raised by Tony and Peter will allow Parkinson’s UK to continue with its vital research work to find a cure, and improve the lives of the 127,000 people living in the UK who are affected by Parkinson’s. We are incredibly grateful of their support and also of the support of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club.”

Any further donations to the now beardless two on behalf of Parkinson’s UK can be sent to Peter Love, 7 Kingscote Close, Shrewsbury SY2 6SE.