High demand at Shropshire’s two A&E departments

People are being asked to think carefully about whether a trip to A&E is really necessary as Shropshire’s acute hospitals continue to be incredibly busy.

A total of 596 patients attended the A&E Departments at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford yesterday and Monday.

Of those who attended A&E, 153 were admitted as they needed to stay in hospital for further treatment. In the past two days, a further 171 patients have also been admitted via our assessment units.

Debbie Kadum, Chief Operating Officer at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) which runs RSH and PRH, said: “Our hospitals continue to be incredibly busy, along with many others across the country.

“In the first two days of this week alone we saw almost 600 patients in our A&E Departments, with more than 150 of these needing to be admitted into our hospitals for further care.

“It’s really important that people think carefully about alternative local services, which can avoid what can be a lengthy and stressful visit to hospital.

“Many conditions can be seen much more quickly using alternative services and A&E should only be used for the most serious injuries and illnesses.

“Pharmacies are often seen simply as dispensaries for medication, but pharmacists are experts in medicines and will use their clinical expertise, together with their practical knowledge to offer advice on common problems such as coughs, colds, aches and pains and can also help you decide whether you need to see a doctor.

“NHS 111 can provide medical help fast when it’s not a 999 emergency.

“As well as this, minor injuries units in Bridgnorth, Whitchurch, Ludlow, Oswestry, Welshpool and Newtown may treat you quicker than A&E for minor injuries.”