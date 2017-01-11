Former Shrewsbury Town defender joins Newport County

Former Shrewsbury Town utility man Mickey Demetriou, has joined League Two side Newport County on a deal until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old made a half century of appearances for Shrewsbury, scoring three goals, before departing last summer.

He joined Salop from Kidderminster in 2014, and scored the winning goal on his debut against Tranmere Rovers.

Then Shrewsbury manager Micky Mellon placed Demetriou on the transfer list at the beginning of the 2015/16 season – following the arrivals of Mat Sadler and Matt Tootle.

But he made a sensational return to the first team in April 2016 in an away defeat against Millwall. Following Mark Halstead’s dismissal, Demetriou went in goal to try and thwart Lee Gregory’s spot-kick. Despite guessing the right way, he was unable to keep it out.

The former Cambridge United loanee, suffered a knee injury, and missed the rest of the campaign, before being released.

Newport County, who are managed by former Preston and Peterborough boss Graham Westley – currently sit bottom of League Two.

Westley has been speaking of his delight over the signing of Demetriou.

He told newport-county.co.uk: “MD was a League Two promotion winner just two seasons ago.

“His ability to win games is exactly what we need at the club. It hasn’t been easy to persuade him on board. But now he has put pen to paper, we will be a much stronger outfit.

“His character and footballing qualities are strongly evident and his presence will be a significant factor in our resurgence.”

