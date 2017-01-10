The Princess Royal to carry out three engagements in Shropshire today

HRH The Princess Royal is in Shropshire today to carry out three engagements.

During her time in the county, The Princess Royal as Patron of the Development Trust, will open new supported living accommodation at Bradbury Court on Adderley Road, Market Drayton.

As President of the Carers Trust, the Princess will open new premises and launch new carers’ services in Shropshire at Unit 12, Tilstock Crescent, Sutton Farm, Shrewsbury.

The Princess Royal will also officially open Veolia’s Battlefield Energy Recovery Facility on the Battlefield Enterprise Park in Shrewsbury. During her time at the centre the Princess will explore the control room, meet with local children from Harlescott School and unveil a plaque.