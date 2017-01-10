Telford police officer dismissed for Gross Misconduct

A West Mercia Police officer who was most recently based in Telford, was yesterday dismissed from the force for Gross Misconduct.

Following a Public Misconduct Hearing which concluded yesterday, Constable Steven Ward was dismissed from the force with immediate effect.

The Hearing was conducted by Douglas Readings, an independent legally qualified chair. It follows a Professional Standards investigation that commenced after allegations that the officer altered the statement of a complainant and forged their signature, without their knowledge. The statement was regarding domestic violence and threats to kill.

Detective Superintendent Gary Watson, Head of Professional Standards for Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police said:

“The Misconduct Hearing found that the behaviour of Police Constable Steven Ward fell below the standards we expect from our officers and staff and amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour, namely Honesty and Integrity. This fell outside the expectations made clear in our Code of Ethics and it is for this reason he was dismissed.”

The officer had completed one full year of service with West Mercia Police.

The outcome of the Misconduct Hearing is subject to the normal appeals process.