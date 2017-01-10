Shrewsbury Town linked with Derby County midfielder Jamie Hanson

Internet rumours are linking Shrewsbury Town with a loan deal for Derby County youngster Jamie Hanson.

The 21-year-old is highly rated by the Championship club, having already made 26 appearances in all competitions.

Hanson made his football league debut in a 1-1 draw with Norwich City. He was initially denied the equaliser, after it was credited as a John Ruddy own goal. Derby County appealed the decision and it was eventually awarded to Hanson.

The versatile England U20 international can operate in defence or in midfield. He filled in at left-back on Saturday, as Steve McLaren’s side beat West Brom 2-1.

Meanwhile, manager Paul Hurst has stated there is nothing in the rumours linking Shrewsbury with a move for Chester City striker James Alabi.

Salop are keen to bolster their forward line following the departures of George Waring, Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, and Ivan Toney.

Article by: Ryan Hillback