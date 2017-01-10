Shrewsbury Town boss hopes to add new signings before weekend

Paul Hurst hopes to add more signings to his squad before Shrewsbury welcome Bradford City on Saturday.

The former Grimsby boss has already swooped for Aristote Nsiala, Alex Rodman, and Freddie Ladapo.

Town have been linked with moves for Derby County midfielder Jamie Hanson, and Chesterfield man Jon Nolan.

But Paul Hurst has poured cold water on suggestions that the club are considering a deal for Chester City striker James Alabi.

Shrewsbury are believed to be keen on signing a forward after George Waring, Ivan Toney, and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake returned to their parent clubs.

AJ Leitch-Smith is continuing with his recovery from a knee injury, and is still unavailable.

Hurst hopes to add more signings before this weekend’s fixture.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “Most managers will be looking for players or options, or maybe waiting for other clubs – so as I’ve said before it will be a long January.

“We’re hopeful of getting a player or two in for the weekend, but if not I’d certainly expect it to happen by the end of January. And as always, the sooner the better. But as always there are a lot of stumbling blocks in place.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback