Persimmon Homes West Midlands sets out plans for 2017

One of the region’s leading housebuilders has set out its plans for 2017, with more homes planned across many developments.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands says it plans to continue building in Newport, Shrewsbury, and Ellesmere, but also has plans to deliver much-needed more new homes in Lawley, Telford, as the year continues.

Managing director John Cosgrave said: ‘2016 was an excellent year for the business. Our legal completions across the UK increased by 599 new homes to 15,171 and sales throughout the autumn season were very healthy.

“Going into 2017, we have already forward sold many homes. The value of our forward sales at 31 December 2016 was c.£1,230m, which is 12% ahead of where we were last year (£1,103m).

“Our focus for the region in 2017 is to continue to deliver the types of homes required by people looking to get onto the property ladder and families looking to move up and grow.

“The Government’s hugely successful Help to Buy scheme is supporting many people looking to purchase, by ensuring they only require a 5% deposit. Our marketing suites at every development have a dedicated sales advisor who can talk people through the buying process and help them make the right move.”

Persimmon’s hugely successful Community Champions programme will continue in 2017. Over £1 million has now been donated to good causes. Small groups, organisations and charities in this area can apply for a donation by visiting www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.

Persimmon is recruiting across every region to support its build programme. A full list of current job vacancies at Persimmon Homes West Midlands can be found by visiting www.persimmonjobs.com