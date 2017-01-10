Man exposes himself to 12-year-old girl in Woodside area of Telford

Police officers in Telford are investigating a report of indecent exposure which happened in Woodside, yesterday afternoon.

At about 4.25pm a 12-year-old girl was walking along a path near to William Reynolds school when a man emerged from a group of trees and exposed himself.

He smiled at the girl and then whistled at her as he walked away.

The offender is described as a white man in his mid to late 20s. He had dark hair and was wearing grey jogging trousers.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of William Reynolds school yesterday afternoon or has any information which would help them identify the offender.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org quoting incident 565S of 9 January.