Export deal lands Shropshire steel manufacturer in Cyprus

A Shropshire steel manufacturer has completed an export deal to supply one of its flagship products to a high profile multi-million pound redevelopment in the capital of Cyprus.

Fabweld Steel Products (FSP) has supplied its FAB Pave™ access covers to the project in Nicosia designed by the firm of award-winning architect, the late Zaha Hadid.

Hadid’s company won the Europe-wide competition for the revamp of Eleftheria Square, the main piazza in the centre that sits below the Venetian walls of the medieval city. The project aims to unify the ancient parts with the modern centre and is said to be “dramatic and historically significant”.

Hadid’s designs include the Aquatics Centre used in the 2012 London Olympics and other major projects worldwide.

FSP supplied its FAB Pave access covers, which allow access to vital services below ground while blending the floor’s paving with the overall surface, finished in a special hard wearing paint.

Richard Hilton, Managing Director of the Telford firm, said: “Securing the contract for Eleftheria Square is testimony to the versatility and stylish design of the FAB Pave series. This is an area that will attract high footfall and it demands a top quality specification to deliver the aesthetic the architects want to achieve.

“The flexibility of Fab Pave access covers meant we could work closely with the contractor to deliver their specific finish. To have our products chosen for such a high profile international project is a huge honour.”

The contract, for an undisclosed sum, is one of a number of overseas deals on FSP’s order book.

Export is an area that the firm expects to grow in 2017 with the impending exit from Europe and the strong Euro making British manufactured products an attractive buy.

Richard added: “We are currently working on some exciting projects in France and Germany that should come to fruition next year. We intend to capitalise on the positive export conditions through 2017 and beyond with a strategic focus to grow the global side of our business.

“Manhole and access covers remain our core products but our investment in research and development is allowing us to develop a reputation for providing bespoke access solutions, both at home and abroad.”