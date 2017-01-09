Tigers remain unbeaten at home after win over Swindon

Telford Tigers twice denied Swindon Wildcats the chance to regain momentum in their 8-3 win at Telford Ice Rink on Sunday night.

Tom Watkins’ men saw the Wiltshire side threaten a comeback on two separate occasions, as Telford extended their unbeaten home record this season.

Victory over the Wildcats, added to Saturday’s victory in Milton Keynes, means the Tigers are now seven points clear at the top of the EPL.

Head coach Watkins said: “We always keep on at the guys about the first shift after a goal, whether that’s for or against.

“You have to come out mentally strong and always make sure you approach that shift wisely.

“It is always good to hit back with a goal, as it tends to take away any momentum from the other team.”

Sunday’s encounter saw Telford take the lead after just two minutes, thanks to Doug Clarkson, before they doubled that advantage five minutes later through Sam Zajac.

The visitors hit back at the start of the second period, however, while Milan Kolena was involved in a spectacular bust-up with Swindon’s Kyle Smith.

The Wildcats drew level with four minutes of the session remaining, although Lubomir Korhon hit back for the hosts just moments later.

And Telford entered the break with their two-goal lead restored, courtesy of captain Jason Silverthorn.

The final period again saw Swindon score after five minutes, as they looked to regain crucial momentum.

But Clarkson put paid to any hopes of a comeback with his second goal of the night just three minutes later.

Matty Davies, meanwhile, added a sixth for the Tigers with ten minutes left, before Silverthorn struck for the second time with an empty net goal.

And it was left to Clarkson to complete his hat-trick on the stroke of full time.

Watkins added: “It was a good game tonight and had a little bit of everything. It was also nice to see the boys stick up for themselves.

“We had a really solid third period and took our chances well, but I think we were a little bit unlucky in the second period.

“We had a couple of really good chances and goalmouth scrambles in that period, but the puck just wouldn’t cross the line.”

The Tigers are back in action next weekend, when they travel to face Bracknell Bees on Saturday, before Sunday’s visit of Basingstoke Bison to Telford Ice Rink.