Sylvain Ebanks-Blake’s loan spell at Shrewsbury Town ends

Sylvain Ebanks-Blake becomes the third forward this month to leave the club following the expiration of his loan.

He returns to Chesterfield, joining Ivan Toney and George Waring in returning to their parent clubs.

Ebanks-Blake was restricted to just five appearances for the club since arriving in the summer.

The former Manchester United and Plymouth Argyle striker made his name at Wolverhampton Wanderers – where he scored 64 goals in 193 games.

Ebanks-Blake was part of the Wolves team that achieved promotion to the Premier League, by virtue of winning the Championship title in 2009.

He was the league’s top goalscorer for the 2007/08 season, and the 2008/09 campaign.

Following a reunion with his former Wolves boss Mick McCarthy at Ipswich, he had a brief spell at Preston.

The 30-year-old joined Chesterfield in June 2015, and has so far notched 11 goals in 38 matches for the club.

Salop are light on forward numbers despite recently loaning Freddie Ladapo from Crystal Palace. They have been heavily linked with a move for Chester City striker James Alabi.

Meanwhile, Paul Hurst has confirmed the club will appeal the four-match ban handed to defender Aristote Nsiala. The former Hartlepool United defender was sent off 53 minutes into his Shrewsbury debut on Saturday, during the 1-1 draw with Swindon.

Article by: Ryan Hillback