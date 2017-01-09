Shrewsbury Town chase Chester City striker James Alabi

Shrewsbury Town are believed to be in talks with Chester City for the services of striker James Alabi.

Salop need to bolster their forward line, after George Waring and Ivan Toney returned to their parent clubs.

Town have already drafted in Freddie Ladapo on loan from Crystal Palace; whilst doubts remain over the future of Chesterfield loanee Sylvain Ebanks-Blake.

Paul Hurst is believed to have targeted non-league hotshot James Alabi. He spent his youth career at Stoke City and Celtic, before joining Scunthorpe United on loan.

He went on to have spells at Mansfield, Forest Green, and Accrington. Alabi signed for Ipswich Town during the 2015/16 season after impressing manager Mick McCarthy.

Whilst at Portman Road, he signed for Paul Hurst’s Grimsby on loan, scoring twice in five appearances.

After his release by Ipswich he joined Chester City – and has so far notched 15 league goals in 36 games for the club.

Meanwhile academy staff Matt Rains and Ali Gibb have left the club to join Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

Article by: Ryan Hillback