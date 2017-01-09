Overnight closures to complete surfacing at Shawbirch Roundabout

Overnight closures will begin this evening for a period of two weeks to complete the surfacing of Shawbirch Roundabout.

In the first week the A442 approach from Leegomery and half of the roundabout will be closed. In the second week the B5063 approach from Shawbirch and the other half of the roundabout will be closed.

During each phase, the other three arms of the roundabout will be controlled by temporary three way traffic lights.

To minimise disruption, the work will be carried out between 8pm and 6am with fully signed diversion routes in place.

Telford & Wrekin Council has written to local residents to warn them that due to the nature of the surfacing work there will be noise disruption during the overnight surfacing operations.

The island will be fully open during the day.

Shawbirch Roundabout is one of six roundabouts that are being upgraded across the borough as part of the Telford Growth Point package. The work funded by a combination of Marches Local Enterprise Partnership funding and Section 106 contributions from developers.

It is aimed at improving capacity to ensure the road network is capable of coping with anticipated increases in traffic levels as a result of significant inward investment.