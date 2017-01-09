Morris Site Machinery throws light on innovation for hire industry

Morris Site Machinery will spotlight the latest innovations in power, lighting and welding at the 2017 Executive Hire Show to help hirers grow their business and harness the full potential of their machines.

The leading light and power supplier is bringing more solutions and technology focused products and will unveil its next generation lighting tower range, including the TL90 Ultimate at the event.

Morris Site Machinery’s latest range of Inmesol Rental generators will be on show for the first time. Robust, compact and technically innovative, these 24-hour run generators build on the breadth of offer now available from the company and will offer greater choice to the UK hire industry.

The show will also launch the company’s limited edition range of Cobra inverter welders.

Richard Denholm, Sales Director at Morris Site Machinery, said: “This show is a great opportunity for us to engage with customers and spotlight innovative and efficient products to help them grow their business. We have extended our range of innovative products and price points, while maintaining the great quality and service we are renowned for to meet the industry needs.

“Our Customer Service Showcase Team will be on hand to promote our new range and to talk about service packages. Our client relationships are important to us and we look forward to meeting our valued, existing customers and gaining new ones.”

Morris Site Machinery will be on Stand B50 at The Executive Hire Show on 8 and 9 February at Ricoh Arena, Coventry.