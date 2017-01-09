Halls secures £4.5 million deal for eight business estates

Shrewsbury-based commercial agents Halls have completed the £4.5 million sale of eight business estates in Shropshire and Herefordshire.

The high occupancy industrial estates, located across Shropshire and Herefordshire, provided a rare opportunity to purchase income producing commercial investments with appeal to property companies, pension funds and individual investors.

James Evans, from Shrewsbury-based Halls Commercial, said: “We were delighted to secure the sale of these eight business estates to end 2016 on a very high note. We are looking for more investment properties to market as we have a list of prospective investors waiting for the right opportunity.”

Radford’s Field Industrial Estate, Oswestry, a multi-let industrial estate comprising 15 units on a total site of 2.118 acres, was on offer for £1.2 million.

The Mynd Industrial Estate, Church Stretton, which had an asking price of £875,000, comprised 11 units in two separate courtyard areas on a 2.081-acre site. In addition, the estate has a plot of vacant land with potential to develop further units, subject to planning consent.

Also located in South Shropshire is Craven Arms Business Park, which was on offer at £615,000. This estate comprises nine commercial units split in four detached blocks on a site of nearly four acres.

Netherton Workshops, Highley, near Bridgnorth, which was on offer for £275,000, comprises nine units in two blocks on a 1.594-acre site.

Waymills Industrial Estate, Whitchurch, which had an asking price of £275,000, comprises five industrial units, situated within one building on a 1.5-acre site.

In Herefordshire, Cobnash Industrial Estate, Kingsland, a multi-let industrial estate with an asking price of £400,000, comprises eight industrial units divided between three buildings on a 1.212-acre site.

Long Meadow Industrial Estate, Ewyas Harold, which had an asking price of £335,000, comprises four commercial units on a 1.412-acre site, while Old Forge Industrial Estate, Peterchurch, which was on offer for £275,000, comprises six units on a 1.23- acre site. Both estates have generous on site car parking and potential for further units to be built, subject to planning consent.