George Waring returns to Stoke City following Shrewsbury Town loan

George Waring has returned to Premier League outfit Stoke City after his loan with Shrewsbury Town expired.

The 22-year-old striker failed to find the back of the net for Salop during 16 games for club.

He signed on loan alongside his Stoke City teammate “Moha” in the summer. The club were fined £8,000 by the EFL for selecting the duo in the 3-0 defeat against Charlton Athletic; due to uncompleted paperwork.

Waring began his career at Everton; before moving to Stoke where he is yet to make a first team appearance.

He joined Barnsley on loan in 2015, scoring six goals in 19 games – before a spell at Oxford produced one goal in 15 matches.

Waring confirmed his departure on Twitter: “Thanks to the fans and staff at Shrewsbury for the past few months, all the best for the rest of the season.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback