Forecasters predict cold weather and possible snow showers for Shropshire

A cold airmass originating over northern Canada is set to bring colder weather to Shropshire later this week.

From Wednesday, we can expect to see a change in the weather as a northwesterly airflow sets in.

Shropshire could see some snow at times, but this is likely to be fairly short lived.

Daytime temperatures are set to reach a high of 4C across the county on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but the windchill will make it feel much colder.

Jenny Rourke, a Deputy Chief Operational Meteorologist at the Met Office said:

“A cold spell of weather will affect the UK from Wednesday onwards. With strong northwesterly winds all areas will feel the cold and there will be snow showers, especially in northern and western areas. With wintry weather anticipated later this week, we’ve issued weather warnings for snow and wind and we advise people to check the latest forecast and weather warnings before they travel.”

At the moment it looks like the cold weather will last into the weekend, though many areas should become dry.