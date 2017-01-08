Shrewsbury Town boss believes Aristote Nsiala did not deserve red card

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst has criticised the decision to send off Aristote Nsiala in yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Swindon.

The former Hartlepool defender was sent off 53 minutes into his Salop debut for a tackle on Luke Norris inside the box.

Josh Goddard fired the resulting penalty down the middle to put the hosts ahead. But Swindon were also reduced to ten men twenty minutes from time. James Brophy received his second caution of the match to level the numbers.

Defender Mat Sadler scored just the 7th goal of his career towards the end of the contest, as Shrewsbury end their run of three straight defeat – which also saw them move out of the relegation places.

Despite the positives, Paul Hurst slammed the decision to send-off Congolese international Aristote Nsiala.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “For me he wins the ball, I’ve seen the footage back and it’s 100% not two footed. He wins the ball and the other foot is away to the side of him.

“You can see where the ball goes after he’s won it. They may see he’s out of control, but he doesn’t leave the ground.

“It’s a strong tackle, but these days it seems as though you can’t tackle at all. It felt like an academy game at times, where you’re not allowed to touch anyone. Maybe I’m living in the past, but I thought it was a man’s game.”

But Paul Hurst admits at the time of the sending off, he would have taken the point.

He added: “You’ve got to give credit to both teams for trying to win the game. It was like a cup game, with both teams going back and forwards. A little quality and composure on our side might have got us a win.

“But when you go a man down and a goal down, I would have taken a point at that stage; that’s for sure.”

