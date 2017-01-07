Telford Tigers to play Peterborough in EPL Cup semi-final

Telford Tigers will play Peterborough Phantoms in the two-legged semi-final of the EPL Cup on January 18 and 22.

The two teams meet in Peterborough for the first leg on the 18th, before the return encounter in Telford just four days later.

The winners will play either Milton Keynes Lightning or Hull Pirates in a two-legged final.

Tigers coach Tom Watkins, who has seen his side lose three out of four games against the Phantoms this year, is relishing the prospect of putting that record right.

He said: “No disrespect to the other team, but I think we have the tougher side of the draw against Peterborough.

“They are on a great roll right now and their rink is a very tough place to play. Our record isn’t great there this season, so you could say they are the favourites.”

The game in Peterborough will face off at 7.45pm, while the second leg in Telford will start at 6pm.

The match in Telford is not included as part of season tickets.

Watkins added: “These are two big games, so it’s not a one-off. I would like to think over the two matches, the best team will go forward.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for what Slava does at Peterborough. It’s a good club and it will be two very tough games.”

Tickets for the second leg will go on sale at 5pm on Monday, 9 January.