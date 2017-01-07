Shrewsbury Town linked with Chesterfield midfielder Jon Nolan

According to the Football League Zone; Shrewsbury are one of several clubs interested in securing the services of Chesterfield midfielder Jon Nolan.

The 24-year-old is well known to Salop boss Paul Hurst, having scored five goals in 22 appearances, during Grimsby’s promotion campaign.

Nolan began his career with non-league Stockport County, finding the net on three occasions in 62 matches for the club.

He joined Lincoln City in 2013, and managed six goals in 75 games during a three-year spell. Following a brief loan at Wrexham, he signed for Paul Hurst’s Grimsby.

But after just six months at the club, he joined relegation candidates Chesterfield last summer. Nolan has scored once in 20 games to date for Danny Wilson’s side.

Championship club Rotherham, Bradford, and Southend have also been linked with the midfielder.

