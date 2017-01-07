Match Report: Swindon Town 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury end a run of three straight defeats by coming from behind to earn a point at the County Ground.

Aristote Nsiala had a debut to forget. The recent acquisition from Hartlepool United received his marching orders, eight minutes into the second half. To compound Salop’s misery, Josh Goddard dispatched the penalty.

But Swindon had their own disciplinary problems. James Brophy was issued with his second yellow card twenty minutes from time, and soon after Mat Sadler scored just the 7th goal of his career, to rescue a point for the away side.

Paul Hurst made four changes from the team that lost 1-0 against Fleetwood. Freddie Ladapo, Alex Rodman, and the aforementioned Aristote Nsiala made their debuts – whilst Gary Deegan came in for Ian Black who was absent due to personal reasons.

Shrewsbury started the match in a positive fashion. Junior Brown burst forward before finding Freddie Ladapo. The Crystal Palace loanee saw his strike deflected behind for a corner.

The Robins soon hit back though. Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Johnathan Obika skipped past Aristote Nsiala and drilled the ball across the box. Adam El-Abd was on hand to produce a vital clearance. Then from the resulting corner Obika powered a header narrowly past the post.

Johnathan Obika was proving to be the home side’s danger man. His low drive was blocked by Jayson Leutwiler at the near post. Then the Canadian international was on hand to keep the ball out again, as Tim Sherwood/Luke Williams’ side began to seize control.

But Salop still looked a useful outfit going forward. New signing Alex Rodman elected to shoot from distance. Anton Rodgers, son of Celtic boss Brendan, managed to divert behind for a corner.

Then Rodman stole possession before charging up the field. He played a quick one-two with Junior Brown, but Swindon managed to snuff out the danger.

Shrewsbury ended the half on top. Joe Riley’s expert delivery was met by Mat Sadler. Chilean stopper Lawrence Vigouroux managed to tip the ball over the bar. The former Liverpool keeper also kept out Aristote Nsiala’s header out, as Shrewsbury tried to profit from the corner.

At the beginning of the second half ex Brighton defender Raphael Branco saw his header fly narrowly over the crossbar.

Minutes later Swindon took the lead. Luke Norris entered the danger area, Jayson Leutwiler blocked, but the ball rebounded to the former. Aristote Nsiala dived in, and the referee awarded a penalty and a red card. Josh Goddard fired the spot-kick down the middle; scoring his 4th goal of the campaign.

Shrewsbury had calls for their own penalty turned down. Freddie Ladapo thought his effort had struck the hand of Anton Rodgers, but the referee disagreed.

At the other end, Gary Deegan slipped in possession and Swindon broke quickly. Josh Goddard appeared offside, but the assistant kept his flag down. However, Mat Sadler came to the rescue with a wonderful last ditch tackle.

Shrewsbury continued to lay siege to the home goal. Freddie Ladapo drove past James Brophy, who brought the ex Oldham loanee down. The referee issued Brophy with a second yellow to level the numbers.

Moments later Gary Deegan’s fierce attempt, was heroically blocked by Bradley Barry. But Shrewsbury were not to be denied soon after. Shaun Whalley’s free-kick found the head of Mat Sadler, but despite Lawrence Vigouroux getting a hand to it he was not able to keep it out.

A point was enough to take Shrewsbury out of the relegation places. Shrewsbury (20th) welcome Bradford next Saturday, whilst Swindon (19th) visit Bolton.

Attendance: 6,137 (259 Salop fans)

Team Line Ups:

Swindon Town: (4-4-2)

1. Vigouroux, 11. Brophy, 28. Jones, 27. Barry, 29. Raphael, 10. Goddard, 22. Murray (78), 4. Thomas, 5. Rodgers (72), 33. Norris, 9. Obika

Subs: 8. Kasim (72), 12. Henry, 16. Stewart, 18. Evans, 23. Delfouneso, 24. Hylton (78), 37. Spalding

Subs Not Used: 12. Henry, 16. Stewart, 18. Evans, 23. Delfouneso, 37. Spalding

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 2. Riley, 24. El-Abd, 12. Brown, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman (77), 8. Ogogo, 19. Ladapo, 10. Dodds

Subs: 7. Whalley (77), 11. O'Brien, 15. Smith, 21. Halstead, 27. Waring, 29. Ebanks-Blake, 34. Grogan

Subs Not Used: 11. O’Brien, 15. Smith, 21. Halstead, 27. Waring, 29. Ebanks-Blake, 34. Grogan

Report by: Ryan Hillback